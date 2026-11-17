There is a move afoot to convince Nvidia to bring back Jensen Huang as its head honcho. This would be a mistake.

Leave aside that he’s a serial philanderer which demonstrates that he thinks too much with his nether brain, illustrating weak judgment when the chips are down.

Illustrative of why his return would be a bad choice is his relationship with Megaspeed. It turns out Megaspeed, headquartered in Singapore, was a conduit for the advanced computer chips that the People’s Republic of China wants and needs but which export to it is barred by US law. That conduit consisted of outright smuggling of those chips into the PRC and Megaspeed’s renting access to AI servers using them to PRC businesses.

That’s a serious failure of Nvidia’s—Huang’s—vetting of companies with which it does business with those of its chips on the export control lists. Huang, as the man in charge, is responsible for that sort of thing, and what other failures here are there that haven’t shown up?

There’s the general matter of Huang’s credibility, too. He’s been a constant lobbyer for reduced controls on exports to the PRC. His relationship with Megaspeed and Megaspeed’s behavior cast doubt on his motives for that lobbying. His credibility is further damaged by his nether brain relationship with Alice Huang (no relationship), who was a mucky-muck for Megaspeed and possibly a PRC spy.

And: the downside of his not coming back isn’t all that. Lots of major companies lose a head honcho who was responsible for the company’s rapid growth and market penetration but experience a speed bump and then continued growth. Losing Huang won’t be any different.