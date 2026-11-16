The Editors Asked

I answered.

The house editorial in Friday’s WSJ talked about the social progress with regard to race that our nation has made, as demonstrated by the outcome of the mid-terms, in which black voters voted in ever greater numbers and minorities in race and religion won increasingly greater numbers of offices at all levels of government, having been voted for by whites as much as by minorities.

They closed their piece with a question.

Why won’t Democrats celebrate America’s manifest racial progress?

My answer: because Party is intrinsically racist. It pushes racist and sexist identity politics. It pushes oppressive-oppressed class warfare bigotry.

Its history is one of fundamental racism: forcing a Civil War over States’ “rights” to keep slaves; creating the KKK; creating Jim Crow laws; pushing—and still pushes—gun control to keep blacks and their white supporters unarmed and defenseless; resegregating the Federal government after it had been integrated (fitfully, to be sure) in the post-Civil War years; its leadership insisting that blacks should be grateful for the protections of segregation; resisting, often at gunpoint, integration of public schools; and on and on.