Bad Choice

The subheadline lays out the (false, I say) conundrum:

The reconstitution of Tehran’s missile stockpile has factored into Trump administration discussions about whether to resume strikes

The administration can’t allow itself to be deterred by Iran’s missile stockpile. That path leads directly to a continued contest for the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian nuclear weapons, and the cowing of the Arab nations with their falling under the sway of Iranian hegemony.

It’s necessary—and it would have been far cheaper had this been done without letup in the conflict begun some months ago—to engage in total, full spectrum attacks on Iran’s remaining nuclear facilities, self defense installations, and its weapons stores and production and assembly facilities.