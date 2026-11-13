Do as I Say

Progressive-Democrat Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa is wasting no time covering her iron fist with a velvet “conciliatory” glove. She spent her campaign bashing Elon Musk and his SpaceX company while campaigning.

Now she’s insisting that she can work with him and his businesses—so long as they operate on our terms.

We can have a strong working relationship with Elon Musk and his companies.

But it has to be on our terms.

Her terms include deals already nearly concluded for land purchases and swaps (Musk was trading 477 acres for 47 in one such deal), deals Hinojosa wants undone for no better reason than that the Progressive-Democrats are now in power, and she doesn’t like what Republican administrations in Austin had agreed with Musk and that were done under free market imperatives rather than Progressive-Democrat imperatives.

This isn’t government requiring businesses to operate within law’s boundaries. This is government dictating to a particular business how it must behave in order to be allowed to operate at all.

This is what Texans and Americans generally can expect from Progressive-Democrat rule for at least the next two years.