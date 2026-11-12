Democracy My Way—Not Yours

The lede lays it out.

Voters in two Democratic strongholds approved restrictions on transgender participation in girls’ sports last week, delivering rare Republican victories amid a blue wave. But Democratic officials are already discussing ways to change the measures, drawing accusations of hypocrisy from Republicans who point to their support for the “No Kings” movement.

The citizens of Washington voted down, by a clear majority, an initiative to ban biological males from girls’ sports. In addition, the citizens of Colorado voted, also by a clear majority, an initiative to restrict gender-related surgeries that would otherwise be inflicted on children.

Colorado’s Progressive-Democrat Governor-elect Philip Weiser and Progressive-Democrat Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal of Washington have come out not just decrying those outcomes, but objecting to them and promising steps to cancel those citizens’ decisions. Weiser (as cited by Fox News):

suggested Colorado’s Democratic-controlled legislature could revisit the voter-approved measures, saying that it is “statutory…and a natural and I believe appropriate role for the legislature [to adjust.]

Jayapal has pledged to “take our state back” after voters approved the initiative.

“Our State.” Washington belongs to her Progressive-Democratic Party, not to the citizens of Washington.

Washington’s Progressive-Democratic Party Chair Shasti Conrad was even more direct. She

call[ed] the ballot measure “unconstitutional on its face” and indicating the party would “support [for] organizations planning to challenge it in court.”

The voice of the people is unconstitutional. Imagine that.

This is Progressive-Democrats shouting “King’s X” over American citizens’ democratically stated—that is to say, stated clearly at the ballot box—decisions and saying loudly that petty decisions of mere citizens do not count and are without effect.