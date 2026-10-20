Short Memories or Blinders

Or both. In their house editorial about the ongoing kerfuffles throughout France, the sages of The Wall Street Journal closed their piece with this.

France is in a violent democratic funk, and it will probably get worse. Don’t think it can’t happen in the US given the current state of American politics.

On the other hand, the French Left haven’t yet started trying to assassinate politicians of whom they disapprove; they’re merely rioting in the streets and burning and looting mom-and-pop businesses and historical buildings. Those editors seem to have missed what’s been going on in the US for some years. Our Left has moved beyond mere rioting, looting, and arson.