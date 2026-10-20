This one in Bend, OR. A mass-shooter wannabe, after firing into nearby cars, broke into a locked elementary school by shooting out the door locks. The violence began around 1300 last Thursday. More precisely,

The violence started and ended within minutes, with police saying they received an initial call at 12:59 pm local time and then arriving at the scene with the suspect dead at 1:02 pm.

A teacher armed with a cell phone as a throwing object and her own physical courage and a bystander armed with a firearm had responded and stopped the mass shooter and his butchery by the time the police arrived. The teacher had followed her thrown phone by charging and tackling the shooter. She was still struggling with him (I speculate in an ultimately losing effort) when the bystander arrived and shot the shooter, killing him.

The shooter had already killed three children and another teacher and severely wounded another child and teacher; his butchery was cut short at that point by those two civilian first responders, one of whom was armed.

Yet, gun control…persons…insist on disarming and keeping disarmed civilians already on scene—the true first responders—in favor of police, who won’t arrive for some few minutes (three of them in the present case, which is a fast response. For those in the peanut gallery, the police failure in Uvalde, TX, was an extreme exception; most police response times in urban areas are quite good, in the range of 3-7 minutes.). These gun control persons don’t seem to care that the butchery will continue apace until the police do make it to the scene.

Go figure.