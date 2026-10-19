Pressmen and Press Secretaries

Katie Zacharia was appointed President Donald Trump’s (R) White Press Secretary last week. Immediately the press began hounding her over her use of the term “lawyer” to describe a part of her history, even as many of those same pressmen tacitly acknowledged that the beef was a minor quibble: By some definitions, the term lawyer can also mean someone who graduated law school.

The press’ decision to devote so much energy to conducting opposition research on and publishing dirt, however trivial, about a press secretary or to hounding her at press conferences rather than focusing on the news of the day and the President’s actions demonstrates pretty conclusively just how intellectually and journalistically bankrupt are members of the press.

Last Friday, Zacharia was out as White House Press Secretary. Almost as unfortunate as the press’ bankruptcy is the decision by Trump and Zacharia to allow her to be hounded out of her job by the baying press.