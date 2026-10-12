New York’s Education Problem

In addition to eliminating concrete examinations to assess whether a high school pupil (in New York, I hesitate to term them students), the State is instituted a carefully vague and unmeasurable in objective terms set of descriptions of a high schooler who’s suitable for graduating.

New York now wants its high-school graduates to be “academically prepared.” The rest of the qualities that make up the portrait are nicely nebulous: “critical thinker,” “creative innovator,” “effective communicator,” “reflective and future focused” and a “global citizen.”

The rest of them? “Academically prepared” also is carefully indeterminate. Prepared for what? According to what criteria? Measured by whom?

But the deliberately indistinct criteria still aren’t the most serious failure. That accolade goes to the “global citizen” pseudo-criterion.

Why not require the graduate wannabe to be an effective American citizen? Oh, wait—that would run counter to the Left’s holding that America is evilly racist, too full of itself on the world’s stage, and needs to be hammered down several pegs. Nothing exceptional about us except the depth of our depravity.

That New York isn’t alone in this abject failure—[a]bout half the states and hundreds of school districts have developed their own portraits—but that in no way excuses New York.