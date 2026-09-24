Progressive-Democratic Party Power Grab

Now they’re coming for our children. Massachusetts’ Progressive-Democratic governor Maura Healey has announced a new State government program that will send a government nurse into every newborn’s home.

Everybody in the state, when you have a baby, you’re going to have a home visit within days, weeks and that will be an opportunity for a healthcare provider to make an assessment to see if you need some additional support and resources[.]

A government nurse, and the government’s assessment of “need.” This is Party’s claim that our children belong to Government; they are not our families’ youngest members. Healey’s rationalization is nothing but political points harvesting in the aftermath of Lindsey Clancy’s trial for murdering her children.

Postpartum depression, anxiety, and other maternal mental health conditions are real medical conditions, and no mother should feel ashamed to ask for help or feel like she has to navigate this journey alone.

She’s pretending to solve a problem of miniscule proportion. The scale of the problem as it regards infant safety is this. According to the Deseret News, there were 2,282 babies killed through their mothers’ “maltreatment;” of these 912 were from deliberately inflicted injury (things like fentanyl poisoning were deemed accidental maltreatment in the DN‘s wisdom) between 2022 and 2026. In the same period, per Google’s AI, there were 15,394,000 babies born. Those 900 babies outright murdered represent 0.009% of the births. Those killed through neglect/maltreatment amount to just 0.0015% of the births. That’s certainly a tragedy for the babies involved, but it is in no way a justification for a Government intrusion of Healey’s scale.

Healey claims the program is “voluntary.” Sure. Think of all the tools Government has with which to harass a family that declines this government “favor.” Think of the liability Government will seek to apply should an accident befall the child whose family declined this government intrusion. Think of all the negative publicity and innuendo Government can let slip regarding any family who declines this government intrusion. Along those latter lines, recall the social opprobrium that was inflicted (and still is inflicted) on those ordinary Americans who declined to be vaccinated against the Wuhan Virus.

Nice kid youse got there. Be too bad if somethin’ was to happen to it.

This what we can look forward to if we let Party get control of our House of Representatives and our Senate this fall and of the White House in 2028.