Child Abuse vs Social Change

The lede laid it out.

Child sacrifice is wrong. I thought we’d sorted this out a long time ago. Evidently some are still struggling with the concept.

Then he expanded on it as carried out by Nikole Hannah-Jones, who sacrificed her own daughter on the altar of her own social justice ego.

Ms. Hannah-Jones writes that she and her husband “felt an obligation to make educational decisions based on the collective good and not just our individual advantage.”

… It’s child sacrifice. Ms Hannah-Jones had the means to provide her daughter with a good education and chose instead to use her as a political pawn.

Hannah-Jones wants social change? She shouldn’t have abused her daughter by actively denying her a quality education. Instead, she should have sent her to quality schools while instilling in her Hannah-Jones’ own values. Then she could have let her daughter use that quality education to work toward social change from a position of knowledge and capability.

Or not. The daughter grown to adulthood is not Hannah-Jones’ pawn or her Talos constructed to do her bidding. Forcing her daughter into that is precisely the slavery against which Hannah-Jones pretends to rail.