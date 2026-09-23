Press Dishonesty

This one is exposed by Just the News as it describes a blatantly slanted Reuters “news” article.

Reuters on Thursday published a photo article bemoaning the injuries to a teenager who was wounded when his father’s pager exploded during Israel’s targeted attack on Hezbollah terrorists.

In the article, titled Two years after Israel’s pager attacks in Lebanon, teenage survivor rebuilds his life, Reuters never mentioned why Israel conducted the attack, nor did it mention Hezbollah or terrorism once in any of the 15 pictures it used to garner sympathy for 14-year-old Lebanese Ali Abbas. In one photo, Reuters explained how Abbas received his injuries, saying only that “his father’s pager” detonated when young Abbas went to pick it up after it began “vibrating intensely,” according to his mother.

This is lying by omission, the most typical mechanism the journalism guild uses for its dishonesty. The omissions are centered on “editorial decisions” regarding what news to present and what not to present or to spike outright.

The Reuters piece can be read here.