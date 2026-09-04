Errors, Lies, and State-sanctioned Murder

As recently as late June 2022, then-State Progressive-Democrat Representative James Talarico (TX) sent this letter to then-President Joe Biden (D).

The errors: one is Talarico’s claim of a constitutional right to abortion. There is not, nor has there ever been, such a right. There was, via Roe v Wade, a Supreme Court ruling that women should be able to obtain abortions up to the third trimester. There is no clause in our Constitution that says so, and while Supreme Court rulings carry the weight of law until modified or rescinded by the Court, or until corrected by legislation, they are not amendments to our Constitution. (This Supreme Court ruling, further, has been rescinded by Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization.)

Another error is his claim that pro-life Americans (whom Talarico disparages as anti-choice) are taking advantage of undemocratic loopholes to press for mechanisms for preventing abortions. There’s nothing undemocratic about following the laws of our land, which include Talarico’s so-called loopholes, which are nothing more than areas within laws that allow some things to be done that otherwise would be illegal.

Another is characterizing efforts to preserve the lives of babies as somehow radical.

The lies: one is the claim that pro-life Americans are a minority. A large majority of Americans oppose abortion in most forms. A larger majority of Americans oppose murdering babies in the womb.

Another lie is one of omission. This is the claim that the pro-life movement is threatening our most basic rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. What Talarico has cynically omitted from this claim is that abortion does not just threaten those most basic rights, it prevents unborn babies even from having their own most basic rights to their own lives, liberties, and pursuits of happiness.

The state-sanctioned murder is that of babies in Talarico’s Federally sanctioned and provided abortion facilities.

This is how far the Progressive-Democratic Party has fallen. This is how far the Texas Progressive-Democratic Party has sunk.

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H/t: @ralflongwalker