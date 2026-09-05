“Democrats vs. the DSA”

That’s James Freeman’s headline on his Tuesday Best of the Web column in the WSJ. He’s badly mischaracterizing the matter, and he repeated his error in his lede.

Yes, it’s depressing how few elected Democrats are willing to stand up against the vicious Marxists intent on taking over their party. But rather than curse the darkness, let’s celebrate the brave few who signed their names and their sacred honor this week to an amendment that tells the truth about history’s most murderous ideology.

Freeman chose not to name the “four brave Democrats” who offered that (draft) amendment, and neither did the House Web site that published the amendment.

That’s relatively minor, though. Freeman’s error is his claim that only a few elected Democrats are willing to stand up to the Marxists taking over the Progressive-Democratic Party.

Party, in fact, is enthusiastically embracing those Marxists and their Democratic Socialists of America party. This is not a hostile takeover; it’s an enthusiastic marriage to the point of an elopement. The “only a few” who are opposing the merger are limited to Party’s extreme right fringe of Establishment Democrats.

And that is truly depressing.