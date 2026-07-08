A letter-writer in the Sunday Wall Street Journal Letters section whined that his SUV has too many choices, too many buttons, switches, levers, and touch-screen options, and he’s too easily confused by them.

We’ve owned our SUV for more than a year and still don’t understand how to control many of the interior environment options.

I find myself not watching the road while I search for the correct button or icon to turn on the air conditioner or change entertainment. I put tape on some of the many buttons in order to locate them by touch. The digital display around the speedometer has a mind of its own, often spontaneously changing.

Has he considered reading his SUV’s operating manual? Those very clearly explain the purpose of all of those controls and how to employ them.

The digital display around my SUV’s speedometer occasionally changes, seemingly on its own. It doesn’t, though, change on its own; it’s always due to my bumping one or another button on my HOTAS—the two small collections of buttons and rockers on the left and right side of my steering wheel. The letter-writer should give some consideration to his handling of his own steering wheel.

It’s a baseless beef. My SUV, like any other modern car, has just the right number of buttons, switches, levers, and touch-screen options; neither more nor less. I could wish the touch screen options were replaced with buttons, switches, and/or levers, but that’s separate from the letter-writer’s plaint.

If this person is that easily confused or distracted behind the steering wheel, maybe he should consider hanging up his keys/fob.