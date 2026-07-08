Celebrities and Champions

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson apparently insists on being both.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson appeared on the cover of the most recent issue of Essence magazine[.]

That prompted a Georgia lawyer to complain that

Supreme Court Justices are not celebrities and should not be treated like celebrities[.]

He’s right, but magazine writers are going write and magazine photographers are going to photograph. The real onus is on Supreme Court Justices to not act like celebrities.

On the other hand, Jackson enthusiastically accepts her label as “the people’s champion.”

Judges and especially Supreme Court Justices, though, cannot legitimately be the people’s champions, that’s the exclusive role of our elected officials in Congress and the White House. The role of judges and Justices is to be the champion of our Constitution and of the statutes before them, and apply both without regard to celebrity.