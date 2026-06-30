How Expensive is Obamacare?

It’s hugely expensive, but Progressive-Democratic Party politicians have been covering that up since Obamacare’s inception, when they pulled off in a purely party-line enactment, aided at the time by Party’s filibuster-proof Senate majority and then-Progressive-Democrat President Barack Obama’s naked purchase of a Congressman’s vote in House.

The Department of Health and Human Services released figures Friday that offered the first definitive view of enrollment after the withdrawal of enhanced government support for ACA plans, which ended at the start of this year. The shift boosted many ACA policyholders’ premium bills, in some cases by 100% or more.

Note: the premiums themselves didn’t increase by a penny. All that happened was that policy holders found themselves having to pay those premiums themselves, instead of getting taxpayer handouts in the form of those subsidies.

That’s how expensive Obamacare is and always has been. “If you like your plan, you can keep your plan.” A classic Obama lie. He even lied about how wonderful his Obamacare was, and Progressive-Democratic Party politicians have been lying about that ever since.

You can’t even keep your Obamacare plan without other Americans paying for it with you.