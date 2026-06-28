Wrong Answer, Right Answer

The US took more serious damage to Naval Support Activity Bahrain, one of CENTCOM’s naval control nodes in the Middle East, than was previously acknowledged. In response, DoD is considering a number of moves, two of which are the following.

…revamping the base in Bahrain, reducing the US presence in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, and moving some bases or base functions west, farther from the reach of Iranian missiles and drones….

Withdrawing—retreating—is absolutely the wrong answer. That just contributes to the sense of the terrorists running Iran that they’re winning this conflict, encourages them to continue their violations of the (mistakenly done IMO) MOU, and at least as bad, to a mindset of backing up and defeat in our own military and our politicians—too many of whom already are begging for some sort of surrender.

Alternatively,

Command and control nodes could be moved underground. And military capabilities could become more spread out across the region, the officials said, though they cautioned that no decisions had been made.

This is closer to the right answer. Don’t retreat, never retreat, especially in the face of terrorists. Disperse and decentralize our assets.

And I add: plus up the defense facilities for these establishments, and increase significantly the amount of combat forces and weapons systems in the region.

It is never appropriate to signal withdrawal when our enemies attack. It’s always appropriate to counterattack, do so more powerfully than the attack, and to improve defensive systems.