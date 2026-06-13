The Death of the Alarm Clock

Maybe a loss as a minor cultural item, but the loss of the alarm clock has no practical consequence, even though one of the editors of The Wall Street Journal thinks so. The opinion writer opened her piece with this:

A friend who recently joined the Medicare rolls encountered a new test at his last physical. To confirm he still has his marbles, he was asked to draw a clock face displaying the time 10 minutes after 11. He passed, but would a fourth-grader? Not necessarily, I suspect, due to the near-extinction of the alarm clock.

I suspect otherwise.

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| 11:10 |

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Easy enough for the 4th grader to do, even with AACII art. Maybe, with ASCII art, especially so for him.