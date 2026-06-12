The Problem with Platner

Graham Platner has won the Progressive-Democratic Party’s Maine primary election and has become Party’s nominee to be one of Maine’s Senators in the fall general election. That’s bad enough, but that’s not all.

Party senior leadership and middle tier politicians are enthusiastically endorsing this…person.

California Congressmen Adam Schiff and Ro Khanna

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal

New York Senator and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz

Minnesota Senator Tina Smith

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (socialist and Independent, but he caucuses with Party)

Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego

All of these support Platner and are touting him to be the next Senator from Maine, replacing the Republican incumbent, Susan Collins.

This is Graham Platner:

Platner has a Nazi symbol for a tattoo on his chest that he has only lately tried to cover over with another tattoo—a move he made only when the public began objecting to his tattoo, not because it took him nearly 20 years to figure out that it was a Nazi symbol.

Platner has a long history of abusing women, including physically, and he has been caught sexting women in the last couple of years—after he was married.

Platner holds women at least partially responsible for their own rapes.

Platner openly disparages American voters, here, Maine voters, saying in plain words that rural Mainers are racist and stupid.

Platner disdains our police, saying that all of them are bastards.

Platner, himself a military veteran, has only contempt for our military men and women. He demonstrates this with his slur of a wounded, and Purple Heart recipient, soldier, insisting that the man was dumb for having gotten shot and deserved to die.

The problem for our nation isn’t a single Senator with such obnoxious and anti-American (not just unamerican) positions.

The problem is bigger than that: those positions of Platner’s–bigotry, misogyny, hatred of police and our military personnel–are, by Party endorsement, Party’s ideology and election platform.