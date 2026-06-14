We’ve got some dude-bro politicians on the hustings, that being the new In Thing for politicians and politician wannabes. Most of them have no particular substance, though, trading on their dude-i-ness for the most part. The news writer defined dude-bro as this (though I question the first criterion as truly bro-ish or dude-ish, let alone in combination):

accusation of sexual misconduct or marital infidelity

voluntary or involuntary association with any of the following: Tucker Carlson, Hasan Piker, or Joe Rogan use of a racial slur in a public appearance or online post publicly brawling or picking a fight



Here some of those dude-bro politicians, though they’re mostly just wannabes:

Graham Platner, of PTSD-sourced (he claims) misogyny, abuse, and bigotry infamy

Spencer Pratt, a Palisades Fire phoenix who burned down anew in his class war and Never Bass campaign

Brandon Herrera, who makes his own guns and refers to a particular German gun as “the original ghetto blaster”

Their platforms? Read the above again. Those are their platforms. They have nothing (had nothing in Pratts case, he’s already lost his election) substantial, only those sort-of tough guy images.

Here’s another dude-bro; he has substance, though, if highly dangerous. He even satisfies the Tucker Carlson criterion, and he’s put into action his bigotry regarding all things Ukrainian. And his fight-picking….

At least he’s wearing pants instead of a towel.