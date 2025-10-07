Disingenuousness in Health Coverage

David Merritt, of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, demonstrates some in his Wall Street Journal Letters letter. He wrote to dispute the WSJ‘s opinion piece that Obamacare tax credits help those who don’t need help.

Consider a family of four that earns $64,000 a year. If the tax credit expires in December, it will see its premiums rise by more than $2,500 in 2026.

Merritt chooses not to say why his, or any other, health coverage company charges such high premiums in the first place. Neither does he specify to which of the several policies on offer in the Obamacare exchanges for this family this premium “spike” would apply.

You add that “making these plans ‘free’ has allowed insurers to get paid for people who may not even know they’re enrolled. Some 40% of those in fully subsidized plans had zero claims in 2024.” But the presence of enrollees with few or no medical claims is the sign of a healthy market. It is common in all insurance markets to find young adults who use less healthcare and therefore file fewer claims.

This is a cynical deflection from the fact that health coverage providers make their money off those unused (by the policy holder) premiums, which the providers invest in order to both make their profit and to fund their payouts. None of that is illegal; it’s even a smart use of those premiums. Merritt’s deflection is real, nonetheless.

Thanks to targeted efforts by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, enrollment integrity has never been stronger.

Except that, under the Biden administration, far too many illegal aliens have access to taxpayer-funded health coverage. More, those hard-working families of which Merritt pretends to be worried, are untouched by letting the subsidies expire. The only families whose coverage might be imperiled are those who are able to work but make no effort to do so.