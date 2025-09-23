She’s Right

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to ex-President Barack Obama (D) after the latter yapped on about Jimmy Kimmel getting suspended for a bit over his own lies about Kirk and about who murdered him.

With all due respect to former President Barack Obama, he has no idea what he’s talking about. The decision to fire Jimmy Kimmel and to cancel his show came from executives at ABC.

And as I’ve already pointed out just below, that was a demonstration of the cowardice of those executives.

Beyond that, President Donald Trump (R) hasn’t arrested any reporters, nor has he snooped into any of the reporters’ mothers’ emails like Obama did. Obama not only is speaking from his ignorance, he’s crassly hypocritical to boot.