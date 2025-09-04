A Random Question

I have one, triggered by a settlement between the Federal DoJ and Kentucky regarding the latter’s granting of in-state college/university tuition rates to illegal aliens living in the State. The settlement has Kentucky rescinding that grant.

Thus:

The first clause of the first article of the 14th Amendment says this:

All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.

The second sentence of that clause says this in pertinent part:

No State shall…deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.

What does this suggest about a State’s colleges’ and universities’ use of resident—citizen of the State and of these United States—vs non-resident—but still citizen of these United States—tuition?