Misguided Categorizations

The Wall Street Journal has them in its article concerning some outcomes of the just-passed House version of the budget reconciliation bill. The headline reads

The Biggest Losers in Trump’s Megabill

Some Medicaid users are categorized as losers. House-passed work requirements would mean some few millions would lose Medicaid coverage unless they show they’re working part time or are actively seeking work or they are volunteering. Separately, nearly a million and a half illegal aliens would lose coverage. It’s hard to see how these are losers. Those going back to work rather than coasting on our taxpayer handouts stand to gain morally and in the medium- and longer-term economically by having jobs and being able thereby to move up the economic ladder. Those volunteering will do much good for their community while gaining—if they volunteer seriously—valuable work experience. The illegal aliens being denied coverage can’t be losers, since it’s not a loss to no longer receive that to which they were never entitled in the first place.

Older food-aid recipients are categorized as losers from those same work requirements, here being extended to age 64. This is an especially wrong categorization since these folks actually gain in two ways. The first and immediate way is from the same gains as just above, for all that the longer-term part is absent. The second way these folks actually gain, though, directly addresses that longer term: by working those added years, they’re plussing up the Social Security payments they’ll receive when they actually retire.

Clean-energy projects are categorized as losers. The House-passed bill cancels these projects’ tax credits on an accelerated (relative to the originally proposed glacial) schedule. This time, the projects really are losers, but our economy gains enormously by cutting off those money wasters and by reducing the energy production and market distortions such credits have created.

Some student-loan borrowers are categorized as losers. The House-passed bill would put them on one of two offered repayment plans. This actually makes the borrowers winners, since it makes it possible for them actually to repay their loans and get those yokes off their necks.

EV/hybrid car owners and buyers are categorized as losers. Here, as with clean energy, the battery car buyers will lose out on subsidies, but our economy as a whole—and ultimately those battery car buyers—will gain sharply. These wastes of our taxpayer money will stop, and those subsidies’ production and market distortions will disappear.

While it’s true enough that the House-passed bill has much for which to be criticized—it doesn’t reduce tax rates enough, and it doesn’t cut spending nearly enough—these five items aren’t on that list.