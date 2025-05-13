It’s that Time Again

Some of what passes for my sense of humor….

It seems there were two frogs sitting on a lily pad, when all of a sudden, a fly came along. One frog put out his tongue, ate the fly, and started laughing hysterically. Soon the other frog joined in the laughter.

Later in the day, the other frog ate a fly and the two frogs burst out in laughter. As time went on, the frogs enjoyed the flies so much that the sight of a fly would cause them to double up with pleasure. But of course, the most pleasure came when the fly was actually eaten.

A third frog hopped up to the first two and asked what was so funny.

The first frog answered “Time.”

“Huh?” asked the third frog.

The second frog explained: “Time’s fun when you’re having flies.”

A king carried environmentalism too far when he prohibited hunting of any kind. Soon the realm was overrun with lions and tigers and bears.

“Oh My!” shouted the people. They revolted and threw the king out of the country. It was the first time the reign was called because of the game.

When Thomas Edison invented the lightbulb, he had trouble selling it. People just didn’t trust this “new” way of making light. In order to promote his idea he decided to go around the country installing lights in different towns in order to drum up publicity. While in Oklahoma, Edison stopped by an Indian reservation and offered to put lights in any building they wanted. After much thought the Indian chief decided that he wanted lights in his outhouse, so he could see what he was doing at night. This made him the first man to wire a head for a reservation.

What goes down but never goes up?

An elephant in an elevator.

What’s the best way to raise a baby elephant?

With a forklift.

Why do elephants need trunks?

Because they don’t have handbags.

Why are elephants so wrinkly?

Because ironing them takes way too long.