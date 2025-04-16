Because Yesterday was the Season

And I did not file for an extension.

What’s the difference between a tax auditor and a rottweiler?

A rottweiler eventually lets go.

There are just two rules for creating a successful accountancy business:

Number 1: Don’t tell them everything you know. Number 2: [Redacted]

I’m proud to pay taxes in the United States; the only thing is, I could be just as proud for half the money.

—Arthur Godfrey

A tax loophole is something that benefits the other guy. If it benefits you, it is tax reform.

—Senator Russell Long

People who complain about taxes can be divided into two classes: men and women.

—Unknown

The IRS tax agents decide to audit an elderly man, and summon him to the IRS office. The IRS auditor was not surprised when the old man showed up with his attorney.

The auditor said, “Well, sir, you have an extravagant lifestyle and no full-time employment, which you explain by saying that you win money gambling. I’m not sure the IRS finds that believable.”

“I’m a great gambler, and I can prove it”, says the elderly guy. “How about a demonstration?”

The auditor thinks for a moment and says, “Okay. Go ahead.”

The old guy says,”‘I’ll bet you a thousand dollars that I can bite my own eye.”

The auditor thinks a moment and says, “It’s a bet.”

The elderly guy removes his glass eye and bites it. The auditor’s jaw drops. The old guy then says, “Now, I’ll bet you two thousand dollars that I can bite my other eye.”

The auditor can tell he isn’t blind, so he takes the bet. The elderly guy removes his dentures and bites his good eye.

The stunned auditor now realises he has wagered and lost three grand, with his attorney as a witness. He starts to get nervous.

“Want to go double or nothing?” the elderly person asks. “I’ll bet you six thousand dollars that I can stand on one side of your desk, and pee into that wastebasket on the other side, and never get a drop anywhere in between.”

The auditor, twice burned, is cautious now, but he looks carefully and decides there’s no way this old guy could possibly manage that stunt, so he agrees again.

The old guy stands beside the desk and unzips his pants, but although he strains mightily, he can’t make the stream reach the wastebasket on the other side, so he pretty much urinates all over the auditor’s desk.

The auditor leaps with joy, realising that he has just turned a major loss into a huge win, but the elderly guy’s attorney moans and puts his head in his hands.

“Are you okay?” the auditor asks.

“Not really,” says the attorney. “This morning, when he told me he’d been summoned for an audit, he bet me twenty-five thousand dollars that he could come in here and pee all over your desk and that you’d be happy about it.”