Noncitizens Vote in Local Elections?

Santa Ana, CA, has a referendum, Measure DD, that would allow noncitizens to vote for a variety of city offices, including mayor. One argument in favor of that is

noncitizen residents (including longtime green-card holders) pay local taxes and send their children to local schools, they should get a voice in city government. “About 1/4 of Santa Ana residents currently don’t have a say in city elections just because of their immigration status,” proponents argue. “Many have lived here for decades and contribute greatly to the local economy.”

Yeah, and? Nothing is preventing those green-card holders and other city residents present legally from changing their immigration status and working to become citizens. If they don’t care enough to do the work, they don’t need to become citizens, but they also show themselves not to care enough to vote. The work they do on the job and the taxes they pay are nice, but those are benefits and obligations of being here legally, and nothing more.

Another problem with this sort of move—not universally common, but present in the vast majority of such initiatives—is that such franchise-granting efforts make no distinction between immigrants and illegal aliens. Those who came here illegally have already shown their disdain for American law, regardless of their claimed motive for coming in illegally, and so are unfit to vote for representatives who will be impacting American law, including local ordinances. That they might work and contribute to the local economy is wholly irrelevant to their intrinsic lawlessness.

Then, too, as the WSJ asks,

[W]hat’s the limiting principle? If noncitizens paying taxes to Santa Ana deserve to vote for mayor, why don’t noncitizens paying taxes to California deserve to vote for Governor?

And on up to include our Federal government.

I’m writing this on Election Day, so I have no idea whether Measure DD will pass. Pass or not, though, my point remains: noncitizens shouldn’t be allowed to vote. If immigrants want to vote, they need to become citizens. Illegal aliens shouldn’t have the vote under any circumstances; they should be sent back. And: the lack of a limiting principle in such franchise-granting efforts remains and dangerously so.