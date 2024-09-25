Tax Data Theft

A tax data thief stole Donald Trump’s tax data and transmitted them to various press outlets, many of which, in turn, promptly published the data. The thief was caught and has been sentenced to five years in jail. Congress is working on a bill that would make the penalty for such action much more serious.

That’s nice, but that legislation only addresses one side of the crime, and it only addresses one area in which such a crime might occur.

A more complete solution would include all instances of stolen information and the recipients of those stolen goods. If a journalist receives stolen material from any source on any subject and moves to profit from that—moves to publish the material—instead of returning the material to its owner or turning it over to relevant law authorities, that journalist must be held criminally liable for his crime. He is, after all, receiving stolen goods.

In most other cases, recipients of stolen goods who then move to profit from the receipt are criminally liable. There’s no reason to excuse the press from that liability. If no one is above the law, that must include journalists and the organizations for which they work or to which they contribute.