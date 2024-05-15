Some potentially critical call records between Stormy Daniels’ former attorney and Michael Cohen were deleted rather than turned over to former President Donald Trump’s (R) defense team. This was testified to—under oath, mind you—by a paralegal, Jaden Jarmel-Schneider, in the office of Manhattan Attorney General Alvin Bragg, the very prosecutor prosecuting the case against Trump.

When asked about why some of the call records were removed, Jarmel-Schneider said: “My understanding is the decision was always going to be that we would admit the part of the call summaries related to what had come out in trial.”

That doesn’t sound like an accidental, if egregious, screwup. It sounds like deliberate evidence tampering.

That, by itself, should be grounds for dismissal with prejudice of Bragg’s case.