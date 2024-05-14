Testimony of a Perjurer

Michael Cohen is on the stand this week in the trial of former President Donald Trump (R), testifying as a prosecution witness.

He is the only person likely to provide direct evidence that Trump himself ordered a coverup of a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

However,

Cohen also has plenty of baggage that could make jurors question his testimony. He is a convicted liar [and a] disbarred lawyer….

It’s hard to see how anything Cohen could say on the stand could be taken seriously without independently corroborating testimony or evidence. But if there were such testimony or evidence, Cohen wouldn’t need to testify in the first place; the prosecution would simply present that independent testimony or evidence.