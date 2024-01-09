Lightning Strikes

Wind farms are the major attractors of them, too.

Lightning detection networks spotted billions of bolts in 2023, but an analysis of the electricity found patterns to Mother Nature’s madness.

Vaisala, a global technology company, said wind farms, tall buildings and the Miami metro were all top targets of thunderstorms during the past year.

This, in particular:

Analysts said wind farms in Texas and Oklahoma topped its annual report for most strikes, with some farms even seeing 1,000 encounters with electricity from the sky.

Maybe even Mother Nature thinks wind farms are a bad idea. Or they are fun toys to take pot shots at.