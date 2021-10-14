Why Bring in the Feds?

There was a (the latest, anyway) very serious…bad deed…in Georgia’s Fulton County election facility: some 300 hundred voter registration applications were shredded, just three weeks prior to the upcoming county municipal elections. Two election workers have been fired over the incident.

Yet Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wants a Federal Department of Justice investigation.

The Department of Justice needs to take a long look at what Fulton County is doing and how their leadership disenfranchises Fulton voters through incompetence and malfeasance.

Never mind that elections, including elections for Federal office, are State-run affairs, and so the Federal government has no role, at this stage, in investigating election miscreancies, and it has less than no role in being the default investigator of States’ election miscreancies.

Why does Raffensberger have so little confidence in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation? Why does he place so much stock in the Feds’ FBI? Why does he trust the Merrick Garland-run DoJ?