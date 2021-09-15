Some CDC Data

…regarding the Wuhan Virus and vaccinated vs not being vaccinated.

[U]nvaccinated people face a far greater chance of death from the COVID-19 delta variant, according to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control.

The study monitored incident of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in 13 US jurisdictions during two periods between April 4 and July 17 in 2021. Findings showed that numbers for all categories were “substantially” higher in persons not fully vaccinated compared with those in fully vaccinated people.

After the second period, which occurred between June 20 and July 17, the study noted that not fully vaccinated individuals are 4.5 times more likely to get infected (89.1 per 100,000 vs 19.4), 10 times more likely to be hospitalized (7.0 per 100,000 vs 0.7) and 11 times more likely to die (1.1 per 100,000 vs 0.1) from the delta variant.

These data collections were done while the supposedly more dangerous Delta variant was (and still is) the dominant version of the virus.

Looked at another way, the rates for the fully vaccinated getting infected, being hospitalized, or dying are 0.0194%, 0.0007%, and 0.0001%, respectively.

The corresponding rates for the unvaccinated are 0.0891%, 0.007%, and 0.0011%, respectively.

It’s curious that the CDC chose to emphasize the fact that, arithmetically, the rates for the unvaccinated are 4.5 times, 10 times, and 11 times greater than for the vaccinated rather than the fact that the raw numbers clearly show that even those multiples of almost zero still are right next to zero.

The Wuhan Virus just isn’t that dangerous, but that simple fact contradicts the Progressive-Democrat administration’s narrative and gives the lie to their claim of a need for mask and vaccine mandates—for Government control.

The vaccine does produce those improvements, and I continue to recommend it, but as with most of my advice, the cost of not heeding my words is…right next to zero.