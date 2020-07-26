The Space Force Logo

The logo is pretty cool, but because I like to pick nits, I have one here.

The text is hard to read, so here are the four explanations, clockwise from the upper left.

The silver outer border of the Delta symbol signifies defense and protection from all adversaries and threats from the space domain. The black area inside embodies the vast darkness of deep space. Inside the delta, the two spires represent the action of a rocket launching into the outer atmosphere in support of the central role of the Space Force in defending the space domain. In the center of the delta is the star Polaris, which symbolizes how the core values guide the Space Force mission. The four beveled elements symbolize the joint armed forces supporting the space mission: Air Force, Army, Navy, and Marines.

My nit is this. Rockets don’t launch into the outer atmosphere in support of the Space Force mission. They launch through the entire atmosphere into the emptiness of space, which is where the mission is executed/executed from.