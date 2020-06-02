Biden and Lawlessness

Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Joe Biden has his staff bailing out those arrested for taking part in the riots that are so dishonoring George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer and that are so thoroughly dismembering the peaceful protests of that murder and the city’s handling of it.

At least 13 members of Joe Biden’s campaign staff have made donations to a group that helps Minneapolis protesters get out of jail on bail, according to a report.

Only about a sixth of those arrested are outside “agitators,” Antifa and other Left-wing radicals. But it only takes a small fraction to ignite and keep lit the riots—they are not protests—in what is already an emotional environment like the one surrounding the murder of Floyd, and especially one that’s exacerbated by the isolation of the last two and three months caused by the various State and local governments’ lockdown orders.

Of course Biden and his staffers know these agitators are among those rioters. It’s instructive that he wants them released along with the rioter-criminals.

Never mind that Biden says out loud that he opposes cash bail as modern day debtors prison, this is what his actions say he really believes—rioters should walk. Antifa provocateurs should walk. He claims that

burning down communities and needless destruction is not [legitimate]. Violence that endangers lives is not. Violence that guts and shutters businesses that serve the community is not.

But he’s contributing to their walking.