A Rejection

The “caravan” wants no part of sanctuary in Mexico.

Several thousand migrants—traveling in a large group from Central American countries to the United States—have turned down an offer by Mexico to help them find shelter and work in the country, The Associated Press reported Saturday.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto addressed the mass of people directly:

We know very well that what you’re seeking is an opportunity, you want to build a new home and a better future for your family and loved ones. Today, Mexico lends you a hand[.]

The lended hand was via an aid program called, aptly enough, You are at home.

That mass of people rejected the offer and restated their intent of “heading north.”

Now why would they do that? By their own statement, it’s clearly not sanctuary or refugee status they want. What’s the real motive here?