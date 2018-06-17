Two examples of felony stupidity.

The Putnam County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office was asked by a man to test the meth sample he brought in. It seems he’d had a bad reaction to a batch he’d bought, and he wanted to press charges against the person who’d sold him the “wrong narcotic.”

They did, it was, and they busted him. And no, he didn’t get to press charges; although presumably he IDed the seller to the deputies so they could “press charges” in the county’s name.

And this, also from Florida.

This guy, pulled over for driving on a suspended drivers license, drove off in mid-stop, was caught again, and proceeded to finish his beer while the cops had him at the second stop. This with three prior DUI convictions.

Some people’s children—you just can’t take them to raise.