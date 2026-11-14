…and there are ORIs. An ORI—Operational Readiness Inspection—is an exercise the military runs that simulates, as closely as possible, a real-world major military conflict in progress in order to test a unit’s readiness to answer and successfully fight that conflict. The unit, in a USAF example can range from a squadron up through wing.

Iran is busily disrupting various civilian operations around the world with its cyber attacks.

Three cyberattacks since this summer with real-world impacts and one main suspect: Iranian hackers.

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Tehran is expanding its targets and making the jump to attacks that inflict real-world harm, according to cyber officials and defense experts. The shift shows both a stronger grasp on new tools like artificial intelligence and a willingness to use them against a wider range of targets.

Those disruptions are inflicting considerable economic expense on their targets. They can be beneficial to the nations targeted, especially the US, though, if they’re taken in the correct spirit. We’re being given a real-world version of an ORI. We—government and business—have only to listen this time, learn, and heed the lessons the ORI is making available, correct the exposed deficiencies, and do a better job of anticipating future disruptions.

Listen, learn, and heed—that will take a better performance from our business leaders and government officials. When military commanders fail an ORI, or even just scrape by with a minimal pass, they tend to get fired. So it should be with shareholders vis-à-vis business leaders and with us voters vis-à-vis those government officials; similarly so with their counterparts in the other targeted nations.

Such corrective action then should be confirmed with irregularly run, no-notice ORIs run by government or by an independent Inspector General-like facility, populated with white hat hackers, aimed at businesses and industry collections of businesses.