Wyoming’s Republican Senator-elect (there were a few) Harriet Hageman wants Republicans to use their waning days of majority-ness in both houses of Congress to go big: pass multi-year budgets to protect agencies that Democrats want to defund and to codify President Donald Trump cuts to foreign aid that the left wants to restore.

I think we ought to do another reconciliation package and fund some of these programs and agencies that we know that the Democrats are going to target.

We did it with reconciliation for the Department of Homeland Security just this summer. So yes, we have the ability to do that. We need to target those agencies that we know that the Democrats are going to target from the standpoint of trying to either destroy them, undermine them or fundamentally change where they go.

She has other big moves, too.

Hageman said there are other major actions the House and Senate could achieve…including five Congressional Review Act resolutions that would reverse what she called “horrific policies” encoded in California state regulations that affect the whole country.

All of that forms one route. A major problem with it, though, is that laws enacted by one Congress do not bind subsequent Congresses. The Progressive-Democrats are fully capable of using their enormous majorities in each incoming house to rescind those lame duck budgets and foreign aid cuts.

Still doing that would be a big move.

The biggest big, though, would be for the current Senate Republican majority to pass a rule that would require two-thirds of the Senate (not of Senators) to change a Senate rule. This would necessarily include changing the Senate filibuster rule. Preserving the Senate filibuster would continue the requirement for a measure of bipartisanship to pass a bill and thereby preserve the Senate.

Notice that the question here isn’t so much bipartisanship per se, as it is to preserve some power of the minority and, with that, prevent the devolution of the Senate and the Congress as a whole into a tyranny of the majority, a tyranny flowing that majority’s ability simply to ignore the minority and pass whatever measure suits its fancy.