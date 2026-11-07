Still another reason to stop doing business with or inside the People’s Republic of China.

Beijing’s antitrust regulator has yet to sign off on a proposed $53 billion merger between miners Anglo American and Teck Resources that was first announced over a year ago.

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation, or SAMR, is the only regulator globally out of a total of nine that hasn’t approved the deal.

The PRC, through its SAMR, isn’t objecting to the deal on anti-trust grounds. That nation just wants special consideration for itself for the copper output that would result.

Anglo American and Teck Resources should go through with the merger absent PRC approval and simply stop doing any business with PRC businesses or within the PRC, which would render that nation’s lack of merger approval irrelevant.