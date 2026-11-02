Naïveté and Arrogance

Holman Jenkins had this bit in his Friday WSJ op-ed:

Until he [President Donald Trump (R)] threw down a regime-survival gauntlet before Iran’s leadership personnel, under no other circumstance did it make sense for them to close the Strait of Hormuz.

Jenkins is breathtakingly, dangerously naive, and a little bit arrogant in this claim.

The rest of his piece is just more of the same. In no way does the IRGC’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz have to make sense to his august news commentator self. The closure needs only make sense to the IRGC leadership. In this regard, earlier Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani’s remarks regarding the utility and outcome of a nuclear exchange with Israel applies just as dispositively here in this less nuclear confrontation.