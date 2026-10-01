A Misnomer

In a WSJ article centered on how to take advantage of higher bond yields, the news writer had this:

[Bond] Investors get a coupon payment that helps offset the decline in value the bond might experience if market yields rise. In other words, even if a bond’s price drops, it can still end up with a positive return.

…

Currently, 2-year Treasurys are yielding over 4.9%. That isn’t much less than what the 10-year Treasury is paying at over 5.2%.

That’s the misnomer. The news writer is using yield and coupon interchangeably. They aren’t. Yield is simply the dividend payment relative to the bond’s then-current market price. Coupon is the dividend payment the bond is required to pay under the terms of its issue, and it’s fixed—independent of the bond’s market’s price. Yield will rise and fall with the movement of the market’s pricing of the bond.

Neither 2-year Treasurys nor 10-year Treasurys nor any other Federal government debt instrument (or any other bond, whether corporate or municipal or…) pays yield. The pay only the coupon’s dividend. Calling the yield what the bond is paying is badly misleading.

Guys like this article’s writer really ought to know better, though.