Why Cryptocurrencies Are No Panacea

In his piece concerning cryptocurrency scams and the difficulty victims have getting their money back even after the government has recovered the money from the scammers, the news writer had this statement.

[FBI] Agents have learned to painstakingly trace digital currencies, hop by hop, across blockchains—the decentralized ledgers stored on computers around the world that provide a public record of transactions between digital wallets.

This is why I won’t do anything with blockchain if I can avoid it. The very purpose of blockchain, proving permanently (at least until blockchain itself gets compromised) the provenance of transactions, makes it too easy for government to track what us ordinary Americans are doing.

Government doesn’t need to surveil me just because it wants to.