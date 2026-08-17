Rationing Energy

It seems that the cost of energy to end users—us average Americans and our businesses—is higher in Progressive-Democrat-run States than in Republican-run ones.
Always On Energy Research and the Institute for Energy Research…completed an analysis of electricity rates and found that residents of blue states see higher electricity bills than those of red states.
Tom Pyle, Institute for Energy Research President:
While there are many factors that influence electricity rates, the one constant we see is that states that have pursued climate or net-zero policies above all else have some of the highest rates in the country[.]
For example,
California mandates 100% carbon-free electricity by 2045 and operates a cap-and-trade program, while its average electricity price has climbed from 16.6 to 27.6 cents per kilowatt-hour since 2018 [2nd highest in the US]. New York requires a zero-emissions grid by 2040, and its average price has risen from 14.8 to 21.6 cents per kilowatt-hour [8th highest in the US][.]
Other Progressive-Democrat States, from the report:
- Hawaii’s average electricity price was 35.72 cents per kilowatt-hour in 2025, highest in the US (excluding DC)
- Rhode Island’s average electricity price was 25.86 cents per kilowatt-hour in 2025, 3rd highest
- Connecticut’s average electricity price was 25.68 cents per kilowatt-hour in 2025, 4th highest
- Massachusetts’s average electricity price was 25.56 cents per kilowatt-hour in 2025, 5th highest
By contrast,
- North Dakota’s average electricity price was 8.2 cents per kilowatt-hour in 2025, 51st highest—lowest in the US, even including DC
- Oklahoma’s average electricity price was 9.5 cents per kilowatt-hour in 2025, lowest in the US, back to not counting DC
- Louisiana’s average electricity price was 9.5 cents per kilowatt-hour in 2025, 2nd lowest
- Nebraska’s average electricity price was 9.55 cents per kilowatt-hour in 2025, 3rd lowest
- Idaho’s average electricity price was 9.74 cents per kilowatt-hour in 2025, 4th lowest
- Wyoming’s average electricity price was 9.75 cents per kilowatt-hour in 2025, 5th lowest
Beyond mere rankings, those are some pretty significant dollar differences in costs.
Mandating “green” sources for producing energy, which results in increasingly unreliable energy production and delivery, which results in increasingly unreliable energy at the end user level—that’s functionally rationing energy, even if that’s not the goal of the green funding industry, although the goal of the climate funding industry affirmatively goes much farther: the bankrupting of hydrocarbon-sourced energy producers. The only distinction here is that the rationing isn’t on the demand and price side, rather it’s on the supply side.
And as any pupil in a high school economics class understands, limiting supply without concomitant reduction in demand—via whatever mechanism—produces increasing prices to those end users.
This is what Progressive-Democrats running those blue States studiously ignore as they blithely enact mandate after mandate to use more “green” energy, use less hydrocarbon energy, limit atmospheric CO2 emissions, participate in cap and trade emissions programs, or some combination of them all.