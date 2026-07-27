Stop Wasting Time

Alternatively, stop timidly ducking the issue.

The issue at hand is the SAVE Act, which would plus up our election security with strong steps aimed at ensuring only American citizens vote in American national elections. The time waste/timidity is Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R, SD) and his…hesitancy…to put the Act, already passed by the House (twice!), on the floor of the Senate for a vote.

Thune may well be right that the Act doesn’t have the votes for passage. At this point, that’s not important. What matters is putting all of the Senators on the record as voting for or against the Act (or, their own timidity, voting Present or not voting at all). Us average Americans have a right to know who of them wants a secure election system, who actively opposes security in our elections, and who just doesn’t care enough or is too timid to take a position.