When an enemy nation comes for another nation’s children, it’s long past time for honorable nations and honorable politicians to respond.

The People’s Republic of China now is targeting the Republic of China’s children in the former’s effort to isolate and suffocate the RoC into abject submission.

Last month, organizers of an August global choral music symposium in the Chinese territory of Macau blocked the National Taiwan Hakka Children’s Choir from performing under its name, objecting to the suggestion that Taiwan was a separate nation.

Organizers of the World Latte Art Championship in San Diego similarly changed the winner’s home affiliation from “Taiwan” to “Chinese Taipei,” adopting Beijing’s preferred nomenclature for the democratic self-governing island of Taiwan.

It’s time for participants in the next World Latte Art Championship contest and future such contests to decline further participation in response to the WLAC organizers’ cowardice and complicity in the PRC’s attack on those youths.

It’s time for the United States government and especially our Secretaries of State, Defense, and Homeland Security to start referring to the RoC by its correct name: the Republic of China. It’s time, also, for nations and their politicians wanting to be friends or allies to do the same.

Those words, that appellation, is important in itself, but it’s insufficient. That step needs to be followed in short order by formal recognition of the Republic of China and an exchange of Embassies with it.