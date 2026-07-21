What DSA Wants for the United States

The Democratic Socialists of America has published its Program. The categorizations are mine.
- Government-owned means of production—land, labor, capital and general infrastructure and capital goods
- publicly-owned social housing
- strictly regulated investment properties
- universal rent control
- publicly owned energy and transit infrastructure
- phase out the use of fossil fuels
- earth’s resources for all
- public ownership of the largest corporations and essential industries
- National security
- disempower police unions [there’s a pro-worker move]
- abolish the police and prison system
- defund the Department of War
- end economic warfare against [enemy] countries…such as Cuba, Venezuela, and Iran
- end ICE detention and deportations
- legalize migration
- grant amnesty for all immigrants regardless of status
- Government—national—structure
- replace the two-party system with a multi-party democracy
- expand the House of Representatives
- abolish the Senate
- Economy
- reparations
- aggressive wealth taxes on the richest individuals and corporations
- Protect, expand, and enforce the rights of all workers to form, join, and strike with their unions, regardless of industry [except for those Evil Police, which are being eliminated, anyway]
This also is what the Progressive-Democratic Party is absorbing into its own core with its enthusiastic embrace of the DSA, the objections of the small right wing Establishment of Party notwithstanding.