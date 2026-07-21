What DSA Wants for the United States

The Democratic Socialists of America has published its Program. The categorizations are mine.

Government-owned means of production—land, labor, capital and general infrastructure and capital goods publicly-owned social housing strictly regulated investment properties universal rent control publicly owned energy and transit infrastructure phase out the use of fossil fuels earth’s resources for all public ownership of the largest corporations and essential industries

National security disempower police unions [there’s a pro-worker move] abolish the police and prison system defund the Department of War end economic warfare against [enemy] countries…such as Cuba, Venezuela, and Iran end ICE detention and deportations legalize migration grant amnesty for all immigrants regardless of status

Government—national—structure replace the two-party system with a multi-party democracy expand the House of Representatives abolish the Senate

Economy reparations aggressive wealth taxes on the richest individuals and corporations Protect, expand, and enforce the rights of all workers to form, join, and strike with their unions, regardless of industry [except for those Evil Police, which are being eliminated, anyway]



This also is what the Progressive-Democratic Party is absorbing into its own core with its enthusiastic embrace of the DSA, the objections of the small right wing Establishment of Party notwithstanding.