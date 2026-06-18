The Barbarian Strikes Again

The Russians just attacked Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, a thousand-year-old Orthodox Christian holy site and cultural icon in Kyiv. The hit was direct, not a nearby one for which the Lavra was merely collateral damage. The targeting was deliberate. And it was repeated, with a subsequent strike adding to the damage. This is far more than just a Russian communist attack on religion, for all that the barbarian has

confiscated church property, tortured clergy, and otherwise persecuted Protestants, Catholics, and Orthodox believers[.]

It’s also more than a simple campaign of terrorism that would make the 13th century Mongols overrunning Russia blush. The modern-day barbarian appears to be starting a campaign to erase Ukrainian culture altogether.

It’s long past time Europe—and the US—stopped dilly-dallying around with half measures and stepped up support for Ukraine, arming and supplying them at the rate they need, with the weapons and materiel they need, so they can drive the barbarian back out of their nation, and do it so decisively that the barbarian will be unable to attack again for years if not generations.