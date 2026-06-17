Entertainers Entertaining

Hollywood’s “entertainers” and NLMSM “journalists” put on a 3-hour show to compete with and draw viewers from the cage fight circus that President Donald Trump (R) put on to kick off our nation’s three-week celebration of our 250th birthday.

The event, called “Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment,” was hosted by far-left activist and actress Jane Fonda…and the Committee for the First Amendment in New York City.

Bette Midler, reediting an Arlo Guthrie classic:

All you fascists bound to lose

Lose, you fascists bound to lose

We’ll battle ICE together, until they cut and run,

just like in Minneapolis, and when the midterms come

you’re bound to lose, you fascists bound to lose.

Joy Reid:

The threat is not coming, friends. It is here. Brendan Carr, the man who wrote the blueprint to dismantle the FCC and Project 2025, is now running it. He is weaponizing the agency to bully and control the press and suppress the wider televised media.

Robert De Niro:

I hate to say it, but loving our country is starting to sound like an abused spouse saying they love their abuser. I can’t love a country that’s led by a racist, misogynist, xenophobic tyrant.

The competing show was neither competitive nor entertaining. Pro tip from the peanut gallery of viewers: if you want to compete with an entertainment event, bitter hysteria is not the way.